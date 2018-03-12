Nintendo Files Patents For Donkey Kong Drums, Keyboard Use On Nintendo Switch

Nintendo is certainly trying to keep things interesting for its Nintendo Switch console. Along with announcing a plethora of hit games for the system – including the recently confirmed Super Smash Bros. – the company is also planning an elaborate line of Labo accessories to introduce new ways to play with the console.

But that could be the tip of the iceberg, as a new filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office suggest that they’re ready to introduce two new peripherals into the fold – and one is sure to be recognized by anyone that owned a GameCube system at one point or another.

According to this huge post over on Resetera, here’s the scoop:

“On August 28, 2017, Nintendo Co., Ltd. filed in the US via the United States Patent and Trademark Office a patent application for an INFORMATION PROCESSING SYSTEM, EXTENDED INPUT SYSTEM, AND INFORMATION PROCESSING METHOD. This patent concerns extended input devices for use with Nintendo Switch. Examples are Donkey Konga drums and a keyboard.”

You read that right. Nintendo is possibly looking at bringing back the bongo controllers that were used with games like the Donkey Konga rhythm games, as well as Donkey Kong Jungle Beat. But it appears that it could also be introducing a keyboard for use with some kind of chat services, or perhaps even with games.

Nintendo hasn’t said a word about the patent, and, who knows, it might be a few years before we actually see any action taken on it, but as you can see from the diagram below, these could lead to interesting experiences on the Switch.

It looks like the Bongos could be used with some kind of racing game (based on the drawing – this may easily change), while the keyboard is used for messaging services.

We’re likely to know what Nintendo’s up to with these patents – if they go anywhere – in just a few months, during the company’s pre-E3 Nintendo Direct presentation. For now, we can only hope that these will be used for some great games. In fact, it’s been a while since we’ve seen a solid port of Typing of the Dead…

