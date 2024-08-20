Nintendo Switch Plans Revealed for PAX West 2024

PAX West is set to take place from August 30th through September 2nd, and when it does, Nintendo fans will have some exciting things to look forward to. The company will have four Nintendo Switch games on hand to play at its booth, including a pair of games that have yet to release; this will be the first opportunity for fans to experience The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, as well as Super Mario Party Jamboree. The recently released Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will also be playable, as will Zynga’s Star Wars: Hunters.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is the first mainline Zelda game where the titular princess is the lead character. In the game, the Hylian royalty is tasked with rescuing Link while exploring several iconic locations from Hyrule. Nintendo has yet to reveal the developer on the game, but it’s widely assumed to be Grezzo, the studio responsible for the 2019 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. Both games feature a similar art style, so it would make sense! Those that won’t have a chance to attend PAX West won’t have to wait long to try Echoes of Wisdom out for themselves, as the game will be released on September 26th.

Following Zelda‘s release in September, Super Mario Party Jamboree is slated for release on October 17th. The next entry in the long running party game franchise, Jamboree features a mix of new and returning content from previous entries. One of the more interesting additions to the game is the new Koopathalon mode, which will allow up to 20 players to compete online. It seems unlikely that PAX West attendees will be able to test that mode, but hopefully they’ll be able to get a feel for a good number of the new minigames.

Out of all the games Nintendo is bringing, Star Wars: Hunters might be the most unusual pick. Released in June on Switch, iOS, and Android, Star Wars: Hunters is a team-based third-person shooter featuring a brand-new cast of characters. The game might seem like an odd choice for the Nintendo booth, but it happens to be a lot of fun, and since it’s a free-to-play game, it might convince some people to download it after they get a chance to try it!

