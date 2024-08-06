Super Mario Party Jamboree’s Pre-Order Bonus Is Three Free Months of Nintendo Switch Online

Pre-order bonuses can often be a mixed bag. It’s nice to get a free poster, or an acrylic stand, but at the end of the day, these extras don’t often give people an incentive to buy a game if they weren’t already planning to do so. However, things are a little different for Super Mario Party Jamboree, as Nintendo is giving out a tempting bonus for the game. Anyone that pre-orders or purchases the game on the eShop will receive a download code for three free months of Nintendo Switch Online, which can be stacked on top of an existing membership!

The deal is good through March 31, 2025, so people can take advantage even if they don’t plan on getting the game at launch. Presumably, this also applies to anyone that purchases the game using a Nintendo Switch Voucher as well, as the game’s eShop listing says that “this offer is available to any digital pre-orders or digital purchases.” That actually makes the deal even better!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, there is a catch to this deal, as the provided code will not work for all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The code is not valid towards family memberships, or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack memberships. That’s already disappointing some of Nintendo’s fans on social media, but unless something changes, they’ll have to find a better pre-order offer. Super Mario Party Jamboree isn’t set to release until October 17th, so hopefully we’ll see some special offers from retailers like Best Buy, Target, and GameStop as that date draws closer.

Announced back in June, Super Mario Party Jamboree is the next game in the long-running series. The game features a mix of new and returning boards, including favorites from the original Mario Party and Mario Party 2. In total, there will be 110 minigames to play, as well as several new modes. Nintendo has kept quiet about most of these modes, but one of them is the online, 20-player Koopathlon. It remains to be seen how Super Mario Party Jamboree will stack up against previous entries in the series, but the game’s new pre-order bonus might appeal to those still on the fence.

How do you feel about this pre-order bonus? Do you plan on checking out Super Mario Party Jamboree? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!