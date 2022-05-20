Highly-Rated PlayStation Console Exclusive Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon

✖

A highly-rated PlayStation console exclusive is coming to Nintendo Switch and coming to the Nintendo console soon. When you think of PlayStation, you think of its many great exclusive games and series. On PS4 and PS5, this includes the likes of God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, The Last of Us, Uncharted, Persona 5, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon, Bloodborne, Demon's Souls, Deathloop, and many other games. There are so many titles that spring to mind that many great PS4 and PS5 exclusives and consoles exclusives are forgotten about, especially the smaller ones, like F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch, which is coming to Nintendo Switch sometime during Q3. This is to say sometime between July and September. The news comes the way of publisher Microroids, who announced that alongside the Switch version a physical edition of the game is going to release during this window via Switch, PS4, and PS5.

For those that don't know the game debuted back on September 7, 2021 via PS4 and PS5. A few weeks later on October 3, it came to PC via Steam and then hit Epic Games Store on December 13. There's been no word of the game coming to Xbox platforms, and this hasn't changed.

As for the game itself, it was made by Chinese developer TiGames and upon release garnered a Metacritic score in the 80s. Meanwhile, over on Steam, the game boasts a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating with 90 percent of users reviewing the game positively across 4,466 reviews.

"After the animals of Torch City were defeated by the invading Robotic Legion in the Resistance War six years ago, former Resistance fighter Rayton the rabbit has kept a low profile," reads an official pitch of the game. "The arrest of a friend meant he had no choice but to put on his giant metal fist and fight against those oppressing him. Little did he know that he would soon be caught up in a maelstrom of conspiracies involving the Legion, the Resistance, and the Rat Gang."

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals -- click here or peruse the links right below: