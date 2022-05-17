LeBron James Weighs In on Nintendo 64 Versus GameCube Debate

✖

When it comes to retro systems, fans often like to debate which is the superior console: the Nintendo 64, or the Nintendo GameCube. Both of Nintendo's systems played host to classic games, and both have their fair share of fans. Basketball legend LeBron James recently weighed-in on the debate on Twitter when he was asked by YouTuber Spawn Wave which system he prefers. LeBron picked the older of the two consoles, setting off a whole other round of debate between Nintendo fans. No matter which system you prefer, it's clear a lot of people have strong feelings!

The original Tweet from LeBron can be found embedded below.

Nintendo 64 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

Released in 1996, the Nintendo 64 represented a major revolutionary leap for the company. Games like Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time brought their respective franchises into the third dimension, while multiplayer experiences like GoldenEye 007, Super Smash Bros., and Mario Kart 64 made N64 a must-own for parties. The system is currently experiencing a bit of a renaissance following the release of several classic games through Nintendo Switch Online.

In 2001, Nintendo released the successor to the N64 with the GameCube. Nintendo's little purple box struggled to find a major audience at the time, but the system has become beloved among retro enthusiasts over the last few years. Games like Metroid Prime, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and Super Smash Bros. Melee continue to find new audiences, while titles like Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door command exorbitant prices on the secondary market.

While LeBron is one of the greatest basketball players to ever live, his opinion is just that, and fans will have to decide for themselves which system is better. Personally, I think the N64 had a bigger impact on popular cultural and the industry, but I think the GameCube library has better stood the test of time. Unfortunately, a vast majority of the system's best games remain stranded on the system, but hopefully Nintendo Switch fans will be able to experience some of those games in the near future!

Which of these two Nintendo systems do you prefer? Are you an N64 aficionado, or are you on Team GameCube? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!