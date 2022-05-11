Nintendo Insider Teases New Fire Emblem Games

✖

According to a well-known Nintendo insider and leaker, two other Fire Emblem games are in development alongside the upcoming Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a spin-off of Fire Emblem: Three Houses releasing this June, but not via Intelligent Systems, the developer responsible for the series, but from Omega Force. This begs the question: what are Intelligent Systems working on? Well, the safe guess is a new Fire Emblem game, but it sounds like it may be working on two.

Rumblings about the future of the Nintendo series come the way of Zippo, who previously teased the announcement of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes before it was announced earlier this year. In addition to this, they've reliably leaked and relayed word of many games before their announcement. To this end, Zippo claims two new Fire Emblem games are in development, with the "possibility" of one not just being announced this year, but releasing this year.

"There are two mainline Fire Emblem games in development," said Zippo. "There's a possibility that one might hit this year. This is another one that's hard to pin down. Where do you put it, exactly? And how far after Three Hopes is enough breathing room. This one is hard to say, honestly."

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. Of course, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. Zippo is a reliable source, but not only is everything here unofficial and laced with some speculation, but even if it's accurate, it's subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don't suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including not just the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation, but the latest official news as well -- click here.