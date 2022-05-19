New Nintendo Switch Online Games Teased Amid Game Boy Rumors

✖

Nintendo Switch Online recently expanded with the addition of GameCube and Sega Genesis games. According to a plethora of rumors, the next console the subscription service will expand courtesy of will be the Game Boy. As you would expect, Nintendo isn't commenting on these rumors, but it did recently tease further expansion of the subscription service coming later this year, which in turn has ignited speculation that Game Boy expansion will happen at some point this year.

The tease came during a recent earnings call with investors when Nintendo boss Shuntaro Furukawa was talking about retaining subscribers to Switch Online. To this end, Furukawa made the obvious observation that the subscription service loses subscribers every year due to a lack of auto-renew, and thus it's important to engage these subscribers and keep them attentive by continually releasing new software via the subscription service.

"Of course, there are customers who allow their subscribership to expire, and then they don't renew, so we believe it is important to continue releasing software that allows players to continue enjoying, not only online play, but also enhances their overall experience," said Furukawa. "We will continue to expand our services and create new content for our customers throughout this year."

Obviously, it's the latter part of this quote that has everyone turning their head. What exactly does "expand our services and create new content for our customers throughout this year" mean when talking about Nintendo Switch Online? It could just mean more GameCube, Sega Genesis, SNES, and NES games, but it could also be a hint at another platform being added to the subscription service.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. That's a concrete tease, but it's not clear what exactly it's teasing. Naturally, it has run the Game Boy alarms, but right now, there's not enough meat on the bone to really make any definitive claims or even predictions. That said, and as always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including not just the latest official news and teases, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.

H/T, VGC.