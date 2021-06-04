New Nintendo Switch Pro Leak Isn't What You Think It Is

✖

A new Nintendo Switch Pro leak is making the rounds, claiming to reveal the first look at the console. Going into this week, rumors and reports suggested the Nintendo Switch Pro -- which is sometimes referred to as the Super Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch XL, and Nintendo Switch Advanced -- was going to be revealed, or at the very least, announced. This hasn't happened, and at this point, it's safe to assume it's not going to happen, at least not this week. However, in the meantime, a leak has surfaced online claiming to offer the world its first look at the new machine, but unfortunately, this isn't the case.

This morning, a leak claiming to potentially show off the Nintendo Switch pro began to make the rounds within the Nintendo community on Twitter, Reddit, and elsewhere. Initially, it was difficult to discern the validity of the leak, but the person who made the image has since come forward and confirmed it's indeed fan-made.

Below, you can check out the image for yourself:

Better quality provided by @WenigstensNL Screen looks completely matte so it has been obviously been touched up but the rest of the materials are good for a cg scene. pic.twitter.com/dF1S5qoiYi — LeakyPandy (@LeakyPandy) June 4, 2021

Twitter user "Shigeryu" has claimed ownership of the image, before providing other mock-ups they have made in the past.

Unfortunately, while many Nintendo fans are currently under the impression that the Nintendo Switch Pro has possibly leaked online, this hasn't happened, though with the console reportedly beginning production this month, it's possible this will change if it's not revealed soon.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch Pro, as well as every other type of gaming coverage, click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What are you hoping for from the Nintendo Switch Pro? Is the rumored $400 price point too much or are you willing to spend extra to cop something more comparable to the PS5 and Xbox Series X?