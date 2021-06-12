Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Reveals First Trailer

Nintendo spilled the beans a bit early on Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope but Ubisoft was still able to give fans a first look at the game today during its Ubisoft Forward showcase. The game, which is a sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, expands on the ideas presented in the first title but also adds a number of new characters and additional features.

The most notable new features in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope comes in the way of the game's structure. Rather than purely taking place in the Mushroom Kingdom, players will be able to explore an expansive galaxy that is filled with new characters. Some of these new characters include Rabbid versions of Mario characters such as Rosalina and Luma. Other "surprises" are still said to be in store by Ubisoft as well.

Mario and the Rabbids are joining forces once again in Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope!#MarioRabbids pic.twitter.com/OCBzwiftGb — Ubisoft Forward (@Ubisoft) June 12, 2021

Along with showing off the reveal trailer for Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft also gave us a brief taste of gameplay as well. The gameplay looks quite similar to what we saw in Kingdom Battle but it has been expanded in all-new ways. Returning characters have new abilities at their disposal while new characters shake up combat in different ways. The graphics also look to have been improved quite a bit compared to what we saw last time around. All in all, if you enjoyed Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope looks like an improved version of that game.

Mario+ Rabbids: Sparks of Hope doesn't have a specific release date just yet, but it's slated to arrive next year in 2022. It will also, as expected, release exclusively on Nintendo Switch. For everything else announced at E3 2021, you can follow along at our dedicated coverage hub right here.

