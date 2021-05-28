Huge Nintendo Switch Pro Details Leak Ahead of Reveal

✖

Major Nintendo Switch Pro details have leaked online ahead of its "imminent" reveal. The past couple of days, reports of a Nintendo Switch Pro, or Super Nintendo Switch as it's sometimes called, have flooded the Internet. The cliff notes are Nintendo is reportedly releasing a new and upgraded Nintendo Switch model with more power this fall that will apparently cost -- at least -- $300 and be revealed before E3 2021 next month.

That said, today these reports, rumors, and leaks were added to with a brand report. Most notably, this report claims the Nintendo Switch Pro is the same size as the standard Nintendo Switch, but with a. bigger OLED screen due to the thinner bezels. It also relays word of a Surface-style stand for better support, a new dock that two USB 3.0 ports and an ethernet port, and the current joy-cons will be compatible.

The report continues by adding that the game will support 4K, but only when docked. Meanwhile, the microSD card slot will now be located behind the flip on the back, which in turn will make it easier to use.

Unfortunately, this is where the details end. What is here comes the way of Spanish website Vandal, who has proven reliable and reputable in the past. As for how they gathered these details, they say it was given to them by an anonymous employee of a Chinese manufacturer working on the console.

