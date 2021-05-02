Nintendo Switch Production Seeing Massive Increase

✖

The Nintendo Switch has been a massive success for Nintendo, and it seems the company will be increasing production in order to meet continued demand. According to Nikkei Asia, Nintendo will seek to produce a record 30 million units this fiscal year. That would be an all-time high for the system, and seems to be a direct result of increased stay-at-home demands. Nikkei estimates that number could push Switch sales past Nintendo Wii's lifetime units sold. With major new releases like New Pokemon Snap and Miitopia gaining attention, it seems Nintendo is looking to make sure there are more than enough consoles available to meet demand.

One thing that could hamper Nintendo's efforts is the global chip shortage. Demand for semiconductors has been high from all electronics manufacturers, but supply has been low thanks to stalled production throughout the coronavirus pandemic. According to Nikkei, "Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said in February the company has secured an adequate supply of components for the time being," but that could change in the future. If Nintendo's supply is enough to meet these current needs, it could put the company in a better strategic place over rivals Sony and Microsoft.

Given Nintendo's struggles in the previous console generation, it really is amazing to see just how well Switch continues to sell. The company struggled greatly in the Wii U era, but Switch has been one of Nintendo's biggest success stories since it released in early 2017. Games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have propelled the system, but Switch's portability also seems to have played a big part in that success.

This increased number of consoles seems to be in addition to the Nintendo Switch Pro. Rumors surrounding the enhanced version of the console have been heating up over the last few months, but nothing official has been announced, at this time. Rumors continue to persist that the system will be revealed and released in 2021. If that is the case, this could be a very big year for Nintendo. The company plans to participate in June's all-digital E3 event, so it's possible more information could be revealed next month. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

