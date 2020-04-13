Top New PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC Games Releasing This Week

The third week of April is here, and after a brief flurry of releases, the flood of notable new PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch games has slowed down to a dribble. That said, this week players will once again brave a post-apocalyptic West Virginia, survive the unforgiving frontier of space, journey to the most savage planet for the second time this year, conquer a world made of circles, and navigate scheming vampiric factions.

As always, for a complete and exhaustive list of every single new video game releasing this week across every single video game platform in existence, you will need to keep searching the Internet. “New Games Out This Week” is only a rundown of every single salient new video game dropping this week. In this case, salient doesn’t just mean big and flashy, but every quality looking game dropping this week or any game that has some level of buzz around it. On top of the newest and hottest debut releases, ports, remasters, and remakes are also included. Further, meaty DLC is included as well. What’s not included is minor DLC drops that add a wink and blink of content or that give your horse dope armor. Lastly, while the occasional Google Stadia or mobile game will sneak their way on here, this weekly series is primarily concerned with traditional console and PC games.

NOTE: Games are ordered in significance, and significance is determined by me, which means there’s absolutely zero significance to the ordering.

PICK OF THE WEEK: FALLOUT 76: WASTELANDERS (Expansion)

Pitch: “In Fallout 76: Wastelanders, people are now coming back to West Virginia. Two vying factions are struggling to gain the upper hand as the secrets of West Virginia are revealed. The Settlers have come to find a new home, and the Raiders have come to exploit them. Embark on a new quest for the Overseer, forge alliances with competing factions, and uncover the truth of what’s hidden in the mountains.”

Release Date: April 14

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

SPACE ENGINEERS

Pitch: “Space Engineers is a sandbox game about engineering, construction, exploration and survival in space and on planets. Players build space ships, space stations, planetary outposts of various sizes and uses, pilot ships and travel through space to explore planets and gather resources to survive.”

Release Date: April 15

Platforms: Xbox One (Already available on PC)

JOURNEY TO THE SAVAGE PLANET: HOT GARBAGE (Expansion)

Pitch: “Journey to the Savage Planet’s ‘Hot Garbage’ expansion rockets players to a new alien planet DL-C1 and tasks players with investigating reports of strange spikes in pollutants at Kindred Aerospace’s (voted 4th Best in Space) new interstellar waterfront resort. After discovering robotic representatives from Vyper Corp. (voted 2nd Best in Space) are using Kindred’s resort as a toxic waste dump, players will explore their way through more alien goo and report their findings back to corporate headquarters. Using the Kindred scanner to report their discoveries, players will unlock new upgrades to gear and abilities including lead boots for adventuring underwater, a specialized Kindred suit for traversing toxic areas, an unlimited stamina ability for endless sprinting and the power of flight (well, sort of).”

Release Date: April 15

Platforms: PC and Xbox One (“Coming Soon” to PS4)

CIRCLE EMPIRES RIVALS

Pitch: “In this fast-paced multiplayer RTS, you and your friends will take control of your own tiny kingdoms and conquer a world made of circles. Each one is overflowing with enemies to fight, monsters to hunt and loot to hoard – but watch out… Friends can quickly become rivals!”

Release Date: April 15

Platforms: PC

VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE – COTERIES OF NEW YORK

Pitch: “Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York is a narrative experience set in the rich universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition. It presents the struggle for power between two vampiric factions – the Camarilla and the Anarchs—bathed in the night lights of the Big Apple.”

Release Date: April 15

Platforms: Xbox One (Already available on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4)