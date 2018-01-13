Pre-Orders For Bayonetta 1 & 2 For Switch Are On Sale At Amazon

Ahead of it’s February debut, pre-orders for Bayonetta (and Bayonetta 2) on the Nintendo Switch are now available at a discounted price via Amazon. The online retailer has knocked down the price of the set, which includes a physical copy of Bayonetta and a digital code for the game’s sequel, by about seven dollars. It’s not the biggest discount, but it’s nice to take advantage of while pre-orders are still available.

Originally released in 2009, Hideki Kamiya’s Bayonetta became the perfect answer to Devil May Cry‘s Dante when she debuted. Dangerous, confident, and historically witchy, the game’s name sake quickly became a fan-favorite character, receiving a sequel on the Nintendo Wii U in 2014. The release of the series for Switch comes less than a month after the announcement of Bayonetta 3, which is rumored for release in Summer of 2018. The game will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive, much like the second installment was originally made just for the Wii U. Devil May Cry has a fifth installment on the horizon as well, though the future direction of the franchise seems up for debate at the moment.

Not much is known about how the upcoming Bayonetta 3 will play, but if it’s anything like what Platinum and Nintendo cooked up with the second game, we’re in for a treat. Bayonetta 2 introduced fun co-op mechanics and a broader story to explore that added new layers to the heroine. For now, though, all we have is a trailer, and a quick one, at that.

The sale over on Amazon will likely only last for a limited time, so if you’ve been holding off on this one, now might be the right moment to place that pre-order.

Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 arrive on the Nintendo Switch on February 16, 2018. Bayonetta is currently available on the Wii U, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. Bayonetta 2 is available on the Wii U.