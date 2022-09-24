Nintendo Switch Sale Brings Top-Rated Strategy Game to Under $10

Between the Fire Emblem games other exclusives, the Nintendo Switch has no shortage of strategy titles, but one of the best strategy games the console boasts is actually a third-party title. That game is Slay the Spire, an acclaimed card-battler which has been out for a few years now and came to the Switch on 2019. It's performed well there just as it has on other platforms, and for those who haven't tried it out yet, you can grab it now for less than half the normal price now that it's just $9.99.

Slay the Spire, for the uninitiated, is indeed a card game, but it's got other elements mixed into its formula, too. It incorporates roguelike mechanics as well and is a wholly single-player game which means that players don't have to worry about getting trounced in PvP by people who've been fine-tuning their decks for years. In short, it's widely regarded as a card-battling game that's fit even for those who don't think they'd typically like games that involve some sort of card management system.

"We fused card games and roguelikes together to make the best single player deckbuilder we could," a preview of the game from Mega Crit Games said. "Craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, discover relics of immense power, and Slay the Spire!"

According to Metacritic, the game is ranked at No. 9 on the list of the Switch's best strategy games. If you want to get a bit more specific and see how this stacks up among other turn-based strategy games, it ranks at No. 5 in that category. That's according to the scores from critics, but even if you switch over to the user score, Slay the Spire easily still cracks the top 10 games in both categories, so it's regarded highly there as well.

If you're looking for something else to buy from the Nintendo eShop, there's also a "Blockbuster Sale" going on now that's marked down prices for tons of hit games from different franchises. One of those games discounted that way also happens to be one of the best Switch games to ever release on the platform regardless of genres or classifications.