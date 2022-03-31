New Nintendo Switch Sports Trailer Showcases Motion Controls, Mii Support, and More

Nintendo Switch Sports is set to release in less than a month, and Nintendo has dropped an all-new overview trailer, offering greater depth into the game than we’ve previously seen. Nintendo Switch Sports is a sequel to the Wii Sports games, offering a mix of returning activities, as well as some new ones. However, Nintendo Switch Sports does not focus on Nintendo’s Mii characters, instead offering new “Sportsmate” designs. Players will still have the option of using their Mii, should they so choose. As the new trailer shows, players will be able to customize their Mii in the game just as they can with the other avatars.

The new trailer can be found embedded below.

At more than five minutes in length, the new trailer does a great job showcasing what Nintendo Switch Sports has to offer. At launch, the game will have six activities to choose from: Tennis, Bowling, Chambara/Swordplay, Soccer, Volleyball, and Badminton. The new trailer features clips showcasing the various hand movements players will have to use with each activity, and how they will translate on-screen. As players progress, they will rise in rank, with each activity having 12 ranks in total. Playing activities online will help players earn points, which can be used to unlock additional customization options for Sportsmates and Miis.

While Tennis, Bowling, and Chambara/Swordplay appeared in Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort, the versions offered in Nintendo Switch Sports differ in a number of unique ways. For example, in Bowling, players can opt to include new lane hazards. Meanwhile, in Chambara, there are alternate sword options, including the ability to dual-wield a pair of Joy-Cons.

So far, Nintendo Switch Sports is looking like a compelling spiritual successor to Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort! It remains to be seen whether the game will reach similar heights, but Nintendo Switch owners can find out for themselves on April 29th. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

