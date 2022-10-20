Nintendo Switch Stealth Release Ruined By Inferior Port

Today, Nintendo Switch users were surprised to see that Alan Wake Remastered was given a stealth release by Epic Games. The game is currently available on the eShop with a 20% discount, making it $23.99. Unfortunately, there might have been a reason that the port was dropped with little fanfare: it seems the game has a few problems on Switch. On social media, many Switch users are reporting that the game looks noticeably worse than the version that launched on Xbox 360 all the way back in 2010. For a version that's supposed to be "remastered," that's quite disappointing!

The situation is frustrating for Switch owners, because the system is easily more powerful than an Xbox 360. Earlier this month, Square Enix released a port of NieR: Automata that received heavy praise for its graphics and performance. While the Nintendo Switch isn't as powerful as the other platforms currently on the market, there's no reason that a 12-year-old game should look worse on the system. On Twitter, user @TacoBelle117 called out Alan Wake Remastered, while praising some of Switch's other recent ports.

Yeah the Alan wake switch port being bad doesn’t make sense when we just got nier automata and no man sky ports that were really great.



Please make an effort on the ports to switch — 👻🎃Pumpkin spice Belle🎃👻 (@TacoBelle117) October 20, 2022

It's impossible to know what exactly went wrong with Alan Wake Remastered, but this is just one of many negative comments that have been made about the Switch port. This is hardly the first time that a Switch port released in an underwhelming state, but usually this type of thing happens with more recent games, as opposed to those released two console generations ago. The Nintendo Switch has proven massively popular since its debut nearly six years ago, and fans really like having these kinds of games in a portable format. Games sell incredibly well on the system, but fans have learned that a lot of ports are simply rushed out for a quick buck.

Alan Wake was widely-praised when it first released, and many Switch owners were excited by the prospect of playing it for the first time. However, the negativity surrounding the port will likely convince a lot of players to wait for a patch, if one ever happens. For now, Switch owners will just have to wait and see.

Did you check out Alan Wake Remastered on Nintendo Switch? Are you sick of underwhelming Switch ports? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!