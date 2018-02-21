tinyBuild Announces 6 New Nintendo Switch Games Including Hello Neighbor, Streets of Rogue, and More

The team over at tinyBuild held a special event today detailing six new titles they are bringing to Nintendo’s latest hybrid console; the Switch. “Going all in on Switch,” the team has announced which games are coming soon, including the wonderfully demented Hello Neighbor.

Each announcement comes with a teaser trailer, and it’s definitely an eclectic group of titles they are looking to bring to the mobile system. We’re not complaining, the Nintendo Switch has received more titles in its first year on the market than its competition, so we are definitely excited to see even more support continue to pour in. But without further adieu, let’s get to the reason you’re here in the first place: what’s coming to the Nintendo Switch?

The Final Station

The world is over.

But it’s not quite over for you… at least, not yet. And now that you’ve got thousands of tonnes of locomotive at your disposal, you’ve got the definite advantage over the infected hordes. This is The Final Station.

The real question is whether or not you’ll help the survivors get to their destinations…. or let them die and loot their bodies. Sometimes people can be more trouble than they’re worth.

A post-apocalyptic adventure about travelling a dying world on a train

A story that goes through 5 chapters, with large inhabited stations at the end of each one

Infected are ready to stop your progress whenever you exit the train to look for supplies

Maintain your train in operating condition and craft valuable items from the resources you scavenge

Don’t expect to shoot your way through the crowds of infected. Supplies and ammo are very limited

Pick up survivors along the way, gaining perks (and hindrances) for your troubles

Scavenge for loot at stations and craft useful supplies

Sell your loot at inhabited stations for useful upgrades to your weapons

Clustertruck

Clustertruck is a new kind of platformer on-top of a speeding highway!

Use agility and acrobatics through insane levels in a game of “the floor is lava” on top of unpredictable, speeding trucks! The game only gets harder when dangers such as swinging hammers, lasers and flamethrowers are added!

Features:

A campaign mode which gradually gets more and more evil

Unlock new abilities like the Grappling Hook, Truck Cannon and Time-Control!

An in-game level editor

Steam workshop support for sharing player-made levels

A replay system

Online leader boards

Punch Club

Your father was brutally murdered before your eyes. Now you must train hard, eat chicken and punch dudes in the face to earn your place in the Punch Club ranks, and discover who ended your father’s life.

Punch Club is a boxing tycoon management game with multiple branching story lines. Your goal is clear, but how you get there depends on whether you want to legitimately climb the rankings, or take the more ridiculous, shady route.

Along the way you’ll want to focus your talents. Will you take the Way of the Tiger, the Way of the Turtle, or the Way of the Bear? Your strength, accuracy and agility all depends on whichever Way enlightens your path. Do you have stripes, or flippers?

And every decision will matter, especially in your social life. You’ll be juggling friendships, love life, work, recreational time, relationships, and possible stardom, all alongside your gym time and fighting aligators. It’s not all just pumping iron, you know.

Fighter management sim with RPG and tycoon elements

Find out who killed your father, and maybe learn something about yourself along the way

Heavily story-driven, with multiple different narrative branches and game endings to discover

Get as deep with stats as you like, and find your own way through extensive skill trees

Gorgeous pixel visuals with 80-90s references and nostalgia all over the place

Party Hard

In Party Hard, you play as someone who is really tired of their neighbours having loud parties. Instead of calling the police, you decide it’s a better idea to take everyone down using your faithful knife and the environment. The story of this tactical strategy follows a series of killings at parties throughout the USA.

The developers used to work mostly on casual, family-friendly games until they participated in a game jam, making the first prototype for Party Hard. TinyBuild backed up the original authors, Pinokl Games, to create a full version that is now on Steam!

Party Hard has semi-procedurally generated environments and focuses on unique ways of killing people. In the greatest traditions of stealth games, your main goal is not to get caught while silently picking off unsuspecting victims one by one. Dancing and blending in in a suspicious situation is key.

Streets of Rogue

Streets of Rogue is a rogue-lite about player choice, freedom, and anarchic fun. The game takes inspiration from fast-paced top-down rogue-lites like Binding of Isaac and Nuclear Throne, and adds free-form, experimentation-driven, emergent gameplay elements of RPGs like Deus Ex.

Rather than taking place in a dungeon, the game is set in a functioning, procedurally generated city, where complex AI informs denizens from all walks of life, who are just trying to get by in their daily activities.

In order to progress, the player will need to accomplish specific mission goals in any way they see fit through use of their special character traits, items, and the environment.

Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbor is a stealth horror game about sneaking into your neighbor’s house to figure out what horrible secrets he’s hiding in the basement. You play against an advanced AI that learns from your every move. Really enjoying climbing through that backyard window? Expect a bear trap there. Sneaking through the front door? There’ll be cameras there soon. Trying to escape? The Neighbor will find a shortcut and catch you.