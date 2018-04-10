Nintendo Switch Port of Classic Treasure Shooter Ikaruga Teased

Nothing beats a classic game making a comeback, especially on a new system that pretty much lets you take it anywhere. And Treasure, the developers of such favorites like Gunstar Heroes and Radiant Silvergun, may be lining up a big-time favorite for “shmup” (or shoot-em-up) fans.

The company recently took to Twitter, showing off two Nintendo Switch portable systems sitting side by side, along with two controllers in front of them. But what’s noteworthy here is the game that they’re running – Ikaruga.

In case you missed it, Ikaruga is a shooter that was released by the company first on the Sega Dreamcast in Japan, before making its way to the U.S. on the Nintendo GameCube, in a partnership with Atari. It immediately gained cult status, and stood out from the company’s other releases, mainly due to the fact you could switch between two ship colors, absorbing enemy attacks and using them to create special blasts of your own.

The picture, seen below, indicates that Ikaruga could be coming to the Nintendo Switch. But the company noted that it ran into some slight hitches with the conversion, namely with setting up the game in vertical mode – a staple that a lot of “shmup” fans appreciate.

“Switch has a request that I want to transplant Ikaruga from play in the vertical screen, I put it vertically in the stand of 108 yen of Daiso. Please make the width of 3mm wider. The side is perfect, but the vertical position is a little short. This photograph is interesting because it is reflected in various reflections. Next to the phosphorus princess, something light shining, or something fishy behind the black,” the company noted in its translation. You can see the full tweet below.

This is the second time in a few weeks we’ve heard about Ikaruga making some kind of comeback, as a previous listing of the game indicated that it was coming to PlayStation 4. The company didn’t confirm that it was coming just yet, but it looks like a multi-platform announcement could happen any day now. (The game is already available on Xbox One through the Xbox 360 backward compatibility program, as well as Steam.)

We’ll keep tabs on this to see what the company announces, because, yeah, we’d be down to take Ikaruga on the go. And, for that matter, maybe Radiant Silvergun…?

(Hat tip to NintendoLife for the heads up!)