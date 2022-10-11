New Nintendo Switch Update Live, Patch Notes Released

The Nintendo Switch hardware has been updated to version 15.0.0. The system update is a fairly small one in the grand scheme of things, adding some minor changes to the system's Bluetooth Audio options and the Nintendo Switch Online app. The location of the Bluetooth option has been moved, while the update now allows users to take screen captures in the Nintendo Switch Online app. The new software version also includes the usual stability improvements, though Nintendo has not offered anything more specific than that. Full patch notes from the company's official website can be found below.

Ver. 15.0.0 (Released October 10, 2022)

The location of the Bluetooth Audio menu within System Settings has been moved.

Screenshots can be taken using the Capture Button while in the Nintendo Switch Online application found on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu.

Video capture is not supported.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.



Hard as it might be to believe, the Nintendo Switch hardware did not offer Bluetooth Audio right out of the box! The option was added in an update long after the system had already released. Prior to the move, it was impossible to use headphones with the system when docked, unless users purchased select wired controllers from PowerA. When Bluetooth Audio was added, it actually allowed players to enjoy wireless audio with any controller. Today's update doesn't feature anything nearly as substantial, but it should make it easier for users to find out how to pair audio devices with the system.

The Nintendo Switch has nearly been on the market for six years, and Nintendo continues to find new ways to improve on the system's hardware. There are still a number of improvements fans would like to see, including the addition of themes beyond the current light and dark options. The 3DS actually allowed players to purchase a number of different themes, but that option is sadly missing on Switch. Perhaps Nintendo will add it one of these days!

What improvements would you like to see made to the Switch hardware? Is there anything you'd really like to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!