Rumor: Nintendo Switch Could Be Getting a New Wario Land

With E3 just a few months away, we’ve got a few random guesses in terms of what Nintendo will be bringing to the party. We already know that Bayonetta 3 and Metroid Prime 4 are on the agenda, as well as Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch.

But we could also be seeing a few smaller franchises making a return. Shortly after learning a new 1080 Snowboarding game may be inbound, some evidence has shown that a new Wario Land game may not be far behind.

The side-scrolling action series, featuring the anti-Mario chasing after treasures and taking on foes with a dash attack, first got its start on the Virtual Boy, before seeing additional installments for Nintendo’s handheld systems, as well as a GameCube spin-off and the Wii adventure Shake It!! But since that time, we haven’t seen Wario too much in action.

The report indicates that Nintendo has filed nine trademarks for games (as reported by Japanese Nintendo) as “downloadable video game programs.” Among these are games that were already revealed, including Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers, Luigi’s Mansion, Mario & Luigi, Metroid, Metroid Prime, Smash Bros. and WarioWare, as most of them were revealed earlier in the year.

But Wario Land stands out, since a new game in that series hasn’t been announced yet. And since we’re already getting a dose of WarioWare on the 3DS this summer, the Nintendo Switch seems to be the likely platform to see his next adventure.

Nintendo hasn’t said a peep since the revealing of the trademark, so take this rumor with a grain of salt. But considering that the Switch is rife with platforming goodness at the moment, including the just-released Kirby Star Allies and forthcoming Yoshi and Crash Bandicoot games, it seems only right that Wario join the party in one of his most notable spin-off series. Plus, we always did enjoy hearing his evil laugh. WAHAHAHAHA!

We’ll let you know what Nintendo announced over the next few weeks, but something tells us this is one of those surprises that could pop up at E3. Fingers crossed.

Be sure to check out the earlier Wario Land games in the meantime!