West of Loathing, Bad North, and The Messenger All Coming to Nintendo Switch

Right on schedule, more indie games are coming to the Nintendo Switch. And given the success independent developers have found on the platform compared to other console platforms and PC, it’s no wonder they are flocking.

The latest batch: West of Loathing, Bad North, and The Messenger, all of which are radically different games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

West of Loathing:

West of Loathing, from developer Asymmetric, is a single-player slapstick comedy adventure RPG that is set in the wild west and within Kingdom of Loathing universe. It’s gameplay is said to be a hybrid of point-and-click adventure and modern open-world RPG mechanics. Meanwhile its combat system is turn-based strategy. Oh, and in case you didn’t notice, it’s all stick figures and art that looks like straight out of a 4th graders notebook (granted a wicked talented 4th grader).

West of Loathing has been available since August 2017, on PC, Mac, Linux, and mobile platforms. It costs $11. As for when it will hit the Switch, that hasn’t been divulged.

Bad North:

Bad North, from publisher Raw Fury and developer Plausible Concept, has previously been announced for PC, “consoles,” and mobile devices, all of which it will hit sometime in 2018. But now it’s also coming to the Nintendo Switch, and coming to it first sometime during this summer.

The game is described as “a charming but brutal real-time tactics roguelite.” In it, you defend your idyllic island kingdom against a horde of Viking invaders, all while trying to lead a desperate exodus of your people. The name of the game is strategy, and taking control of the unique shapes of each island.

The Messenger:

In addition to the previously announced PC, The Messenger, from developer Sabotage Studio, is now bringing its action platforming to the Nintendo Switch. Both versions of the game are currently scheduled for 2018.

The Messenger is a game that combines both 8-bit action platforming and 16-bit metroidvania gameplay. In it, you play as a young ninja venturing through a cursed world to deliver a scroll paramount to his clan’s survival, which is under attack by demons.

Personally, I wouldn’t mind dabbling in all of these games. While West of Loathing is a proven product, both The Messenger and Bad North look like they have potential to be unique, if not great, experiences.