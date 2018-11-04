It Appears Nintendo Switch Is Getting YouTube Support Next Week

Nintendo Switch isn’t far from it’s two year anniversary, yet, it’s still missing numerous video apps that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners have enjoyed for a long time. But apparently, Nintendo hasn’t forgotten about all of the system owners who want more out of the hybrid console in terms of applications.

Last November, Nintendo notably added Hulu support. However, since then it’s been pretty quiet about any additional video apps. That said, it appears it’s gearing up for another big November addition: this time with YouTube.

Earlier today, Nintendo’s official website indicated that YouTube would be launching on the eShop next week. The page is currently inaccessible, but if you scroll down on certain pages of Nintendo’s website, the “you might also like…” section suggests YouTube. In other words, leaks that Nintendo is getting ready to finally add YouTube support.

Attempting to access the suggestion page brings you nowhere, but it does reveal that there is a November 8 release date, which would mean that support for the app would arrive on Thursday of next week.

As always, all rumors, reports, and leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. That said, you’re not going to get a leak more legit than this. I’m not saying to bet your house on the YouTube app arriving this Thursday, but you probably could bet, I don’t know, your dog?

As you may know, the name of the upcoming Nintendo Switch Yoshi game — Yoshi’s Crafted World — also leaked in this fashion, lending further credence to this one.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to find out whether or not YouTube support is coming next week. Well we have to wait a few days, but that’s not bad.

Personally, I don’t use my Nintendo Switch beyond a means to play games portably, but I know quite a few Switch owners who haven’t been very smitten by the system’s lack of app support, especially video app support. YouTube is a great start to fixing the issue though.

Thanks, Nintendo Everything.