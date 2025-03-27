Nintendo Announces New Nintendo Today App for Switch 2 News

In a surprise and bizarre move, Nintendo is releasing a new mobile app, Nintendo Today, that is available to download right now. While Nintendo is no stranger to mobile apps, including various games and companion apps, this is something new for the studio — a dedicated news and calendar app. Fans will be able to get new information and fun facts about players’ favorite games and upcoming titles. It will also reveal information about the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console, and can even be customized to show off unique animations and designs. While this was certainly not on anyone’s radar for today’s Nintendo Direct, it comes as a pleasant surprise.

Nintendo Today was announced and will be free to download on March 27th. The app is now live and free to download through the iOS and Play Stores.

The big draw for Nintendo Today will be news regarding upcoming games and the Nintendo Switch 2, but this is not the only use. Fans can choose between five themes, including Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Splatoon, and Pikmin. With so many iconic series and upcoming games, like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokemon Legends: Z-A, it wouldn’t be surprising to see new themes added in the future.

It remains unclear if fans can further customize the themes once a specific series is chosen. Will players be able to choose between the more recent The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or the iconic The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess? Or maybe the app will cycle through different games and designs from each series. The possibilities are endless, and Nintendo will likely be able to update this throughout the app’s lifespan.

Once a theme is selected, fans can see brief animations from characters deriving from these series to show the current day. Each day fans will be treated to the latest Nintendo news, video content, manga, and more. It seems players will be able to connect their My Nintendo Account and get curated content based on the games they play.

With the calendar function, Nintendo Today allows users to filter upcoming events and Nintendo Direct presentations to their choosing. This lets users keep the calendar sleek and only show content they are interested in. Alternatively, Nintendo Today will help users discover content they may have missed out and get out of their comfort zone.

In addition to the app, users can add a Nintendo Today widget to their smart device’s home screen that matches the selected theme. This lets fans see and reach their Nintendo-specific content quickly and easily. This will pair nicely with other Nintendo mobile apps that you have downloaded.

This is all that is known about Nintendo Today, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see some hidden functionality as well. With Gold Points leaving, Nintendo Today may be a great way to earn Silver Points or find unique interactions through the app.