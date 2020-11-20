Nintendo Fans Celebrate Wii's 14th Anniversary
When it comes to Nintendo's success stories, the Wii seems like one of the unlikeliest. Released in North America on November 19th, 2006, the system was a stark contrast to its predecessor, the GameCube. Rather than releasing a console slightly different from Microsoft and Sony's offerings, Nintendo went all-in on motion controls, packing the system in with the launch title Wii Sports. The Nintendo Wii, with its bizarre name and strange hook, quickly proved to be a sales juggernaut. With innovations like the Virtual Console, and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess as a launch title, the Wii was a force to be reckoned with.
It's safe to say that Wii truly paved the path for Nintendo Switch. The console showed Nintendo that it could succeed by embracing its unique ideas, and doing things differently from the rest of the industry. To celebrate the console's 14th anniversary, fans took to social media to share their love for the console.
Did you own a Nintendo Wii? What's your favorite memory of the system? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Nintendo Wii!
It's hard to overstate what a big deal the system was!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY FAVOURITE CONSOLE WII!!!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!!!!— merry schristmas (@scrill0w) November 20, 2020
There was something really exciting about waking up to see that blue light.
Happy 14th Birthday, Wii! :D 🎉⭐️#Wii pic.twitter.com/x3vnZAfDAZ— turbomike (@TurboMike2005) November 20, 2020
14 years later, Miis are still around!
Today, it marked the Nintendo Wii’s 14th Birthday. looking back at this console, brought so much nostalgia. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/wpS0UeoEou— ~ 𝙅 𝙀 𝙉 ~ ☾ (@J3nnieOW) November 20, 2020
Twilight Princess was one heck of a launch title...
Happy birthday to the Wii and Twilight Princess!! Both very important to me; the Wii was my first home Nintendo console, and Twilight Princess is the game of my childhood and remains one of my favorite games of all time to this day!! pic.twitter.com/2XWHpZWSmt— Dot (@_dot_022) November 19, 2020
...and the system built-up a great library over the following years!
Today is the Wii's Anniversary 🥳
This is the first console I owned and I can't believe its been 14 years already. It has such an amazing library like Mario Galaxy 1 & 2, Mario Strikers Charged, Smash Bros Brawl, Donkey Kong Returns, etc.
Will always hold the Wii dear to my ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ADbENVUpKi— TheGunterGuy (@GuntherThePingu) November 19, 2020
Mario Kart Wii remains a franchise favorite.
Happy Birthday the beloved Wii, I shall play Mario Kart using u tomorrow!— Sailor Jams (@SailorJams) November 20, 2020
Many consider it the best console of all-time.
Wait its the wii's birthday? Happy birthday to the best console ever all my favorite games are on there.— FUNNYMAN (@FUNNYMANLMAO) November 19, 2020
The system got support way longer than anyone expected!
happy birthday nintendo wii too bad you don't have support anymore— Drivethecar54 (@drivethecar54) November 19, 2020