Nintendo Fans Celebrate Wii's 14th Anniversary

When it comes to Nintendo's success stories, the Wii seems like one of the unlikeliest. Released in North America on November 19th, 2006, the system was a stark contrast to its predecessor, the GameCube. Rather than releasing a console slightly different from Microsoft and Sony's offerings, Nintendo went all-in on motion controls, packing the system in with the launch title Wii Sports. The Nintendo Wii, with its bizarre name and strange hook, quickly proved to be a sales juggernaut. With innovations like the Virtual Console, and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess as a launch title, the Wii was a force to be reckoned with.

It's safe to say that Wii truly paved the path for Nintendo Switch. The console showed Nintendo that it could succeed by embracing its unique ideas, and doing things differently from the rest of the industry. To celebrate the console's 14th anniversary, fans took to social media to share their love for the console.

