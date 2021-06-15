Nintendo Wii U Exclusive Going Multi-Platform

✖

While the Wii U was a massive commercial failure, the Nintendo console played host to a number of beloved games, including Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water. During today's Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation, the game was announced for Nintendo Switch, but it will also appear on a number of additional platforms, as well. As in previous entries in the survival horror franchise, the Koei Tecmo published title tasks players with dispatching ghostly enemies using a camera. Unfortunately, a specific release date has not yet been announced for Maiden of Black Water, but it will be available sometime later this year.

The game's trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water will be releasing on Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC Steam across North America in 2021. Will players be able to repel the deadly ghosts and uncover the mysteries surrounding Mt. Hikami? #KTfamily #FatalFrameMOBW #FatalFrame pic.twitter.com/wq5wwwskmV — KOEI TECMO AMERICA (@KoeiTecmoUS) June 15, 2021

The Wii U version of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water caused a number of controversies. The game was initially planned as a Nintendo-published exclusive in Japan and Europe, prompting a social media campaign to get the game released locally. Nintendo eventually relented, but the game was only offered as a digital release in North America. The North American release also replaced some skimpier alternate outfits with costumes inspired by Samus Aran and Zelda, prompting some claims that the game was being censored. Those Nintendo-inspired costumes were actually pretty cool, but it's unclear if they will return for the Nintendo Switch version.

A lot has changed since the Wii U era, and Nintendo has found an incredible amount of success with the Switch platform. A lot of Wii U exclusives have found much bigger followings on Switch and other consoles, and it's not hard to imagine Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water doing just that. Fans can find out for themselves when the game releases later this year!

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is set to release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Did you check out Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water on Wii U? Are you happy to see the game releasing on current platforms? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!