Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Gets Extended Look in 30 Minute Video

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is just a few weeks away from its July 18th release date on Nintendo Switch. For those on the fence, Nintendo has released a new video offering an extended look at the game. Lasting just under 30 minutes, the video begins with a look at the single-player focused Speedrun and Survival modes, where players have a number of challenges they have to complete, spanning 13 different NES games. Later in the video, things shift to the multiplayer Party mode, as members of the Nintendo Treehouse staff compete against one another to see who can complete these challenges in the shortest amount of time.

The Treehouse video for Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As seen in the video, Speedrun is the main single-player mode where players will find 150 challenges across multiple difficulty levels. These challenges are all relatively short, and include things like Fireball Rush in Kirby’s Adventure, which tasks players with getting to the door using Kirby’s Fireball copy ability. Survival mode is similar, but there are Silver and Gold Divisions where you have to compete against the ghost data from other players across three different challenges. On the left side of the screen, players can see their own performance, while on the right side, they can see the ghost data from seven other players from around the world.

Party mode in Nintendo World Championships allows up to eight players to compete locally, with the ability to pick different challenge packs, or individually select one challenge at a time. As the name implies, challenge packs lump different challenges together, based on a set theme. For example, the Speedy Beginnings challenge pack focuses solely on challenges related to the original Super Mario Bros., while First Time Speedrunner features a mix of content from games like Metroid, The Legend of Zelda, and Super Mario Bros. 3.

From everything shown so far, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition looks like an exciting new option for fans of the NES era, or those that enjoy the bite-sized micro games found in the WarioWare series. With the game set to arrive on Nintendo Switch in just a few short weeks, it won’t be long before players get a chance to try the game for themselves.

Are you planning to check out Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition? What did you think of today’s Treehouse video? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!