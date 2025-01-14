Nintendo’s Alarmo Alarm Clock Will Soon Be Available To Everyone

Step aside Nintendo Switch 2, the Nintendo hardware that everyone really wants is the Alarmo alarm clock. Make your mornings slightly less miserable by waking up to one of 42 scenes that deliver “immersive sounds and music” from classic Nintendo games like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Ring Fit Adventure, Pikmin 4, Spatoon 3, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Plus, additional games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be added as free updates in the future.

However, the clock does more than just wake you up. It can also “add Nintendo ambiance to your living space with an hourly chime and Sleepy Sounds themed to your chosen scene”. It can even track sleep patterns, respond to gestures, and get progressively intense with wake up calls from characters like Bowser if you’re in danger of oversleeping. Intrigued? Here’s what you need to know to get your hands on one…

Nintendo’s Alarmo clock has been available to Nintendo Switch Online members for $99.99 since October. However, you’ll be able to order one without a membership in the coming weeks. Nintendo has revealed that Alarmo will be available at retailers starting in March 2025. Presumably, Amazon will be one of these retailers, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a pre-order go up sooner rather than later. If / when that happens, you should be able to reserve one here on Amazon while supplies last – which might not be long. You should also keep tabs on the official Amazon Nintendo page in case it shows up there first.

Nintendo Sound Clock: #Alarmo will be available in stores at participating retailers in March 2025, no Nintendo Switch Online membership required. Available while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/qhVo0NMKjx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 13, 2025

If you can’t wait for it to show up at retail, you can get a Nintendo Switch Online membership here at Walmart and here on Amazon.

“After a few seconds, someone (or some thing!) from the scene you picked will appear,” Nintendo said about the new Alarmo clock. “Wave your hand or move your body to make the clock quieter. Depending on the title you’ve choosen, you might also hear coins or other familiar game sounds when you interact with Alarmo.”

