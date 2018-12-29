Koei Tecmo Can’t Wait to Show Off More On ‘Nioh 2’, More Titles On the Way

Koei Tecmo officially revealed Nioh 2 back in June for E3 and it looks like the team can’t wait to share even more details about the highly anticipated sequel! In a recent “New Year’s Wish” celebration that Japanese magazine Famitsu (translated by Twinfinite) hosted featuring developers sharing their hopes for 2019, the team over at Tecmo couldn’t help but to tease what’s next.

Nioh 2 director Fumihiko Yasuda opened up that a possible big reveal could be happening in early 2019, especially regarding the upcoming successor. Since news has been pretty mum since the initial reveal – that’s huge news for those looking to see what else this franchise has in store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additionally, Keoi Tecmo’s Hisashi Koinuma and Hideaki Suzuki both touched on new games they are working on, stating that though they don’t have anything to announce quite yet they are excited to share more once 2018 is officially closed out.

With the positive reviews that Koei’s Attack on Titan sequel had, many are exicted to see what Koinuma-san and Suzuki-san have in store. Though we don’t know what exactly is being worked on at this time, at least we know we’ve got something to look forward to in the near future – perhaps GDC?

Excited to learn more about Nioh 2? Sound off with what you hope to see from the sequel in the comment section below! You can also learn more about the game’s predecessor below:

“To triumph you’ll need patience, to learn where each foe – human or demon – is strong, and when to strike at their weaknesses. Embrace the way of the samurai to master the deep, rewarding combat system and relish every hard-fought victory.”

Master every fighting style – learn the flow of combat and move with precision. Unleash combinations of attacks and dodges specific to a range of authentic samurai weapons, including polearms, katanas and axes.

Explore a fantastical and dark vision of 16th century Japan – fight alongside and against legendary heroes and villains of the Sengoku period.

Face brutal and grotesque enemies – standalone against skilled samurai, vile beasts, and demons known as the yokai.

We’ll find out more details about Nioh 2 in the months ahead.