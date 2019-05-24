Nioh 2 Gameplay, Closed Alpha Revealed

It has been nearly a year since Koei Tecmo officially revealed Nioh 2 at E3 2018, but not a ton of information has been released since then. Back in December, the team even mentioned how they couldn’t wait to show off more of the highly anticipated sequel. Well, it may have taken a little bit longer than anyone had hoped, but a new gameplay trailer has been revealed to the follow-up of 2017’s Nioh. In addition to this, it was also unveiled that a closed alpha is going to be available to some lucky gamers that are ready to jump into the action.

The video in question, which can be seen above, has since been delisted, but it does provide a good look at things to come. Not only is there plenty of gameplay action featured in the trailer, but we also learn of the closed alpha period, which is set for May 24th through June 2nd. During this time, select players will be able to experience all of the new demon transformations for themselves. Sadly, the footage isn’t as long as fans would probably like, but it’s good to see some gameplay.

Some PS4 users are invited to take part in the Nioh 2 closed alpha to help gather feedback for the development. To ensure the team can manage the feedback, there are no plans to expand the alpha at the moment, but please keep an eye on our channels for more info in the future. pic.twitter.com/hS1l0rHLFa — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) May 22, 2019

For those who don’t know what to expect in Nioh 2, here’s what the first game was all about:

“To triumph you’ll need patience, to learn where each foe – human or demon – is strong, and when to strike at their weaknesses. Embrace the way of the samurai to master the deep, rewarding combat system and relish every hard-fought victory.”

Master every fighting style – learn the flow of combat and move with precision. Unleash combinations of attacks and dodges specific to a range of authentic samurai weapons, including polearms, katanas and axes.

Explore a fantastical and dark vision of 16th century Japan – fight alongside and against legendary heroes and villains of the Sengoku period.

Face brutal and grotesque enemies – standalone against skilled samurai, vile beasts, and demons known as the yokai.

Nioh 2 is currently without a release date, but it is in development for PlayStation 4. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

