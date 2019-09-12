New Nioh 2 Trailer Confirms Early 2020 Release

A new Nioh 2 trailer has emerged from Tokyo Game Show alongside a confirmation of the game’s release timeframe. It’ll be out in early 2020, according to the stylish, boss-filled look at the game’s savage battles and dramatic characters. It’s as specific a time window as we’ll get from this trailer, but the gameplay and more information about the game to come from the gaming event will hopefully tide over Nioh fans until the game’s release.

The trailer above was released by Sony on Wednesday to show off the new game from Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja. It follows the first title, Nioh, which was released for the PlayStation 4 in early 2017. Two years later, we’ll see the next installation in the series releasing on the same platform.

Highlights of the trailer include diverse and distinct characters and Guardian Spirits, but even those take a backseat to the stylish fights against grotesque, otherworldly creatures. Many of them appear to be bosses, enemies that range from horned spider-like enemies to fiery cat people on wheels. Each of them looks more sinister than the last which gives hope to seeing more of what the game’s creators haven’t shown us yet.

This new trailer is one of the best looks at the game that’s been revealed so far following some screenshots released last month. Those screenshots seen here hinted at some of the other bosses players will encounter in Nioh 2.

Nioh 2 is among Sony’s games it plans on presenting during this year’s Tokyo Game Show, so expect to see more on the new game before the event’s end. Along with Nioh 2, Sony’s games for its PlayStation Live program consist of the new Resident Evil title currently called “Project Resistance,” Final Fantasy VII Remake, the new Yakuza game, Gran Turismo Sport, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Death Stranding, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. We know we’ll see a ton of Death Stranding across the duration of the event including 80 minutes of content.

Nioh 2 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 some time in early 2020.