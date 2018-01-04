NiS America Announces Press Conference for February

Nippon Ichi Software America, the game publisher behind the Danganronpa and Hyperdimension Neptunia franchises, has announced a 2018 North American press conference for February 9th with plans for a live stream. While the details are vague, that’s still pretty exciting news for almost anyone who has ever touched a JRPG, since NiS has a hold on a good majority of the market’s most popular titles.

You’ve probably heard from our fellow press doods, but we’re gonna have a Press Event in San Francisco, CA soon! Stay tuned for more info… pic.twitter.com/zT05U6GaLu — NIS America, Inc. (@NISAmerica) January 4, 2018

With a new image featuring Laharl, Etna and other familiar faces from the Disgaea franchise, it seems like players can at least expect some kind of news involving these particular characters.

Most NiS press conferences either follow or lead up to a big announcement, and with a rumored Nintendo Direct possibly on the horizon, a new installment to the Disgaea series might seem obvious. Still, a lot of NiS’ conferences have to do with localizing their titles for the U.S. and other smaller announcements. Most recently, an ongoing blog series has been showcasing updates to Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, which released last September in North America, so the most predictable possible news item would be more updates around that title.

NiS America was founded by Nippon Ichi Software in 2003, and has delivered such hits to the American audience as La Pucelle: Tactics, Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure, and Phantom Brave.

With a massive roster of games to talk about, and some already announced for 2018, the agenda is still up in the air. What’s been confirmed so far is that it will be live streamed, that “very special guests” and “new announcements” will be presented, and that reporters at the event will be able to get “hands on” with different games from the company.