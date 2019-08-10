No Man’s Sky Beyond Launch Trailer Shows Off New Multiplayer Area

The giant, upcoming update to the sci-fi exploration video game No Man’s Sky, called No Man’s Sky Beyond, is set to launch on August 14th, a week from tomorrow. As we’ve grown closer to release, the developers have shared more and more about it — including the reveal of VR support earlier this year — and now the launch trailer has released, and it shows off an entirely new multiplayer area called the Nexus.

The Nexus is described as “a shared social space that brings people together and lets them play with friends or join with random strangers like never before.” While the trailer, which you can see above, features a number of folks wandering around and generally exploring various places together, the Nexus seems to be different from the previous multiplayer aspect of the game by featuring more robust, shareable odds and ends.

“No Man’s Sky Beyond aims to bring a huge range of features together into a cohesive whole,” a PlayStation.Blog post from Hello Games founder Sean Murray states, “with expanded online, virtual reality and hundreds of changes big and small. We want Beyond to be the best time for new players to pick up a copy, for lapsed players to rejoin, and for the players with a thousand hours save to see the game with fresh eyes.”

No Man’s Sky is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. No Man’s Sky Beyond, the largest update to the game to date, is scheduled to release on August 14th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.