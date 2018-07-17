‘No Man’s Sky’ NEXT Trailer Reveals Long-Awaited Multiplayer Update

No Man’s Sky is now No Man’s Sky NEXT. The word “Next” refers to what the folks at Hello Games are calling the NEXT Update. We’re right on the fringe of a total re-branding, and rightfully so. NEXT is bringing No Man’s Sky players the experience they’ve been craving since launch, and is the fulfillment of many, many promises. Check out the trailer above.

What you’re seeing is what everyone was hoping to see when they first got their hands on No Man’s Sky. Strange world populated by brave explorers, endless watery depths below, and the infinite vacuum of space above. Dangerous stretches of starry sky where pirates abound. We’re into this. Here’s the full update breakdown from this morning’s press release. It’s a big one, so buckle up:

New Multiplayer Mode:

Team up with a small group of friends to explore the universe together, or joined with random travellers online

Help friends stay alive, or prey on others to survive

Build shelter or complex colonies together to share with your team

Fight as a pirate or a wingman in epic space battles with friends and enemies

Race exocraft across weird alien terrains, creating race tracks and trails to share online

Extensive Visual Overhaul:

Play in third or first person, both on-foot and in ship

Gaze on planetary rings and improved space visuals that make space more beautiful than ever

Explore dramatically improved planetary terrain generation, ground textures, water and clouds that bring the environment to life

Enjoy significantly more detail added to ships, NPCs and buildings

Unlimited Base Building:

Build bases anywhere on any planet, with hundreds of new base parts added to the game

Create bigger and better bases than ever before, with dramatically increased base building complexity and size limits

Architect and own multiple bases

Command Freighters:

Assemble and upgrade a fleet of frigates and command them from the bridge of your freighter

Send your fleet out to into the universe or deploy them to help you as you explore a specific system

Build a truly custom capital ship with improved freighter base building

Invite your friends aboard and take on challenging multiplayer missions from the Galactic Commision Station on your bridge

Is this enough to get you back into No Man’s Sky? Will you be picking up the game for the first time? Have you been playing since launch, and if so, does this represent everything you’ve been waiting to see and experience? Let us know what you think in the comments below, and perhaps we’ll see you out there on some strange planet!