‘No Man’s Sky’ Player Pays Tribute to ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Ever since the team over at Hello Games rebranded their No Man’s Sky game and added in a ton of new features on how to play with NEXT, players have once again felt the passion for exploration and can’t stop singing the title’s praises. With both Halloween and Christmas on the horizon, this tribute to the appropriate-for-all occasions Nightmare Before Christmas movie just got the perfect tribute in-game.

Redditor ‘WeHaveAllBeenThere’ shared his accidental find when he happened upon the perfect planet to offer tribute to such a beloved film. The result? Pure perfection and we’re kind of thinking our new wallpaper as well:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In his post he said, “After I *accidentally* found the perfect Halloween planet, my buddy and I decided to attempt to recreate the Nightmare Before Christmas poster. How did we do?” We think he did pretty damn well, but that’s just us.

In other No Man’s Sky news, the team behind the open-universe title also teased their ‘The Abyss’ content coming soon. The team didn’t fully reveal the upcoming DLC other than with a cryptic, “it focuses on some of the eerie elements of No Man’s Sky, in keeping up with the theme of this season” so what it will actual bring is still a complete mystery.

They also recently opened up about the journey thus far and what lies ahead, “Over the months since release we have been adding new free content, community missions and improvements to No Man’s Sky every week. From small features like allowing players to customise body shape, to large gameplay additions like the Pilgrim motorbike, and companion features such as addition of discovery leaderboards to the Galactic Atlas, allowing the community to track progress between factions.

We have enjoyed posting weekly development updates and highlighting some of what players are up to in our game. It’s so gratifying, and often quite touching, to see how No Man’s Sky and the community have grown and evolved.”

No Man’s Sky is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Thoughts on the Nightmare Before Christmas nod and future content on the way? Sound off in the comment section below!