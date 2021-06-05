No More Heroes 1 and 2 Are Coming to PC Next Week

✖

The No More Heroes franchise has primarily been associated with Nintendo platforms since it first came about back in 2007, but the entire series is now going to finally be coming to a new location in mere days. After leaking roughly six months ago, publisher XSEED Games announced recently that the first two installments in the action-adventure franchise will be coming to the PC platform next week.

Both No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle will be launching on PC on Tuesday, June 9, XSEED revealed this week. Each title will be available to pick up solely through Steam, which is Valve's popular marketplace. As for what each game will come with in this new iteration, both will contain "HD resolutions, smooth 60FPS gameplay, and additional features including Steam Cloud support."

As mentioned, this announcement from both XSEED Games and developer Grasshopper Manufacture isn't a shocking one. All the way back in December of 2020, a listing for a PC version of both No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 appeared on the ESRB's website, indicating that they should be coming to the platform at some point. And while this release took a bit longer than expected to finally come to fruition, the fact that they're launching in this form isn't a surprise.

Still, this release is particularly good news for fans who are looking to catch up before the launch of No More Heroes 3 later this summer. The latest installment in the series is planned to arrive in August, which means that those who don't have a Nintendo Switch or just prefer to play on PC now have a new way to play the series. Not to mention, the release of No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 on PC means that the entire franchise is now playable on this platform as the spin-off entry Travis Strikes Again already came to Steam in 2019.

If you're looking to pick up either of these No More Heroes titles next week, they'll both retail for $19.99. However, through June 15, XSEED Games will be marking each game down by 10% meaning that you can pick them up for $17.99 instead.