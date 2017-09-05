No, Ubisoft Hasn’t Given Up On Splinter Cell

Ubisoft's Electronic Entertainment Expo presentation was jam-packed with familiar favorites and forthcoming surprises, including the multiplayer pirate opus Skull & Bones, and the return of the long-awaited Beyond Good & Evil 2. But a few fans were left wondering – where the heck was Splinter Cell?

We haven't seen a new game in the series since Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist came out a few years ago for PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Nintendo's Wii U, and that didn't exactly go over as planned for some plans, since the main character, Sam Fisher, was replaced with a much younger character, instead of the grizzled hero we've gotten used to from earlier games, voiced by Michael Ironside. So, yeah, it almost seems like a comeback is in order.

Well, while we won't have any new announcements for some time, Ubisoft isn't ready to leave him in the dust just yet. Yves Guillemot stopped by YouTube @E3 following the company's press conference to talk to Geoff Keighley about many things, and the future of the franchise came up.

Guillemot responded with a sense of hope, even if he didn't have anything to announce. "I can't say much about that," he noted. "For sure, all the Clancy games are taken care of. It's just that we have a lot on our plate at the moment and The Division continues to be played and Rainbow Six (Siege) too. I think yesterday was even one of the highest numbers playing…so all the Clancy games are coming along. We are not forgetting Splinter Cell."

Not only did Blacklist leave a small sore spot on certain fans, but it also didn't quite perform as expected with the company…but it knows how important a legacy it has provided, so, when the time comes, it'll hopefully restore it to proper order, where stealth is the name of the game, and the good ol' Fisher we've come to expect in the series is back. Hey, we got Beyond Good & Evil 2, so anything is indeed possible when it comes to Ubisoft.

We'll see what the company has planned over the next few days on the show floor.