NPC Miles Morales Meets Spider-Verse Actor Shameik Moore on Kai Cenat Stream

The TikTok creator known as NPC Miles Morales (Malik Ambersley) got to meet the real Miles Morales, Spider-Verse actor Shameik Moore, during Kai Cenat’s latest stream. Spider-Man is one of the most popular, beloved characters in all of fiction. The story of Peter Parker has resonated with readers, viewers, and gamers since the 60s and has grown to become an icon that has an influence that extends well beyond comic book fans. While Peter Parker was the primary Spider-Man for decades, a new Spider-Man named Miles Morales was created in 2011. The character is half black and half Puerto Rican, allowing him to have a larger, more specific impact on a culture that Peter Parker couldn’t.

While Miles Morales is far from the first non-Peter Parker Spider-Man, he is the first to break out into mainstream popularity and get his own series of films. Miles Morales is now arguably just as popular as Peter Parker and is a main player in the hugely successful Insomniac Games Spider-Man video games as well as the Spider-Verse films. It’s even expected that Miles Morales will make a leap into live-action in the future, likely in a future Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie. The character has already been referenced in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but hasn’t been physically seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With all of that said, the popularity of Miles Morales also gave birth to a TikTok creator known as NPC Miles Morales, whose real name is Malik Ambersley. The creator’s TikTok username is @leaks._.world and has amassed over a million followers. He’s known for dressing up as Miles Morales in random locations and livestreaming to thousands of viewers, only responding to donations and comments with generic Miles Morales lines. Essentially, it’s like how a GTA pedestrian only has a few random lines that can be triggered. The creator recently got invited to be on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon live stream and has been the subject of a lot of viral clips, but the latest one is definitely the most notable.

miles morales and gwen stacy in spider-man: across the spider-verse

While Ambersley was on stream doing his thing with Cenat, Miles Morales voice actor Shameik Moore walked into the stream. Both Cenat and Ambersley were in shock, but the latter tried to stay in character. He continued to lean into the bit while Moore made an effort to join in on the fun by introducing himself as the real Spider-Man. Eventually, Ambersley acknowledged the absurdity of the moment and broke character, letting Moore know it was a pleasure to meet him. It was a fun surprise during a stream which has no shortage of incredible, albeit ridiculous moments. You can view the clip at the link below.

https://twitter.com/Kaimafiaupdates/status/1855206259248464166

Of course, it all feels pretty in line with the world of the Spider-Verse movies. Miles Morales has met Spider-Ham (a pig version of Spider-Man), a Spider-Man that acts as a hardened 1940s noir character, and many, many other Spider-Men. He even saw a live-action version of the Prowler in Across the Spider-Verse. Naturally, its not out of the question that Miles would meet a multiverse version of himself that is… just an odd TikTokker. Perhaps there’s a chance NPC Miles Morales will show up in the next film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The film is expected to still be at least a couple of years away, so there’s plenty of time for Sony to make it happen.

If that sounds too absurd for you, just remember that there was a Spider-Man dinosaur, cowboy, and cat in the last movie. On top of that, there were a lot of scrapped variants including one based on a glitch from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales that let players turn into a giant space heater.