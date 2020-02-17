NVIDIA Unveils Cyberpunk 2077 Graphics Card

There are few games as highly-anticipated this year as Cyberpunk 2077. The title is slated to arrive in September on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and Microsoft Windows. Players planning on purchasing the latter option will be interested to know that NVIDIA has revealed an exclusive graphics card emblazoned with the game’s logo. Only 77 have been made by the company, however, and to get one, fans will have to retweet the tweet below, and tag a friend in the replies. If selected, both parties will receive the exclusive GPU! For PC players that might need an upgrade ahead of the game’s release, this could be the best option to do so!

As far as tie-ins go, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is fairly unique, but it makes sense given NVIDIA’s role in the game’s development. Last June, the company announced a partnership with developer CD Projekt Red in order to bring real-time ray tracing to Cyberpunk 2077. As a result of the inclusion, the game’s lighting will work in a fashion that’s far more realistic in the type of city environment players will find themselves in throughout the game.

Of course, it makes sense that CD Projekt Red is trying to make the game as authentic as possible. As the team behind the critically-acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CD Projekt Red’s latest has earned some lofty expectations from gamers. Based on the tabletop RPG created by Mike Pondsmith, Cyberpunk 2077 puts players in the role of the mercenary, V. The game takes place in Night City, an area controlled by corporations. In Night City, guns can be openly carried, cybernetic enhancements are abused by the poor, and violence abounds.

