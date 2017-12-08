Nvidia’s Titan V Is ‘The Most Powerful PC GPU Ever Created’

Nividia has finally delivered their Volta GPU architecture to desktops with the Titan V, touting it as “the most powerful PC GPU ever created.” With 12GB of HBM2 memory, 5120 CUDA cores, and 640 Tensor cores it is said to be capable of delivering up to 110 teraflops of power.

That absolutely murders the Titan XP, but before you get too excited about the gaming potential of this GPU, you should know two things: the Titan V is built for AI, and the price isn’t exactly budget friendly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our vision for Volta was to push the outer limits of high performance computing and AI. We broke new ground with its new processor architecture, instructions, numerical formats, memory architecture and processor links,” Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang says in a statement. “With Titan V, we are putting Volta into the hands of researchers and scientists all over the world. I can’t wait to see their breakthrough discoveries.”

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

If you’re an enthusiast with unlimited resources, or a scientist / researcher with a big budget, you can get your hands on a Titan V right now for a whopping $3000 with a limit of two per customer. Normal rich people will just have to be content with the Titan XP (preferably the Star Wars versions) until Volta is made suitable for gaming. You might want to save your pennies though, because it’s going to happen sooner or later – probably sooner. In the meantime, you can spend your time dreaming about how a card like this would handle modern games.