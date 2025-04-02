New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 2nd

While today might be a regular day for some, many are looking forward to the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct this morning, which we will cover live here on ComicBook. Wherever you are or whatever you are watching, your phone will always have a new The New York Times puzzle waiting for you in the app. With Connections and Strands to test your mental strength, there is nothing like diving into a new daily Wordle puzzle. Yesterday’s word was very challenging, which was no joke for players on April Fool’s Day. The NYT puzzle for today, April 2nd, isn’t too difficult to solve, but we’ll have tips, hints, and the solution for today’s Wordle below.

Wordle has been taking the world by storm since 2021, having gone through over 2,000 words throughout the years. Testing our word knowledge is challenging yet fun, especially with a new word every day. For newcomers, Wordle is a guessing game where players must solve a five-letter word with six opportunities to get the final answer. Feedback is provided with each guess through gray, yellow, and green blocks, which will indicate which letters are present in the final word.

With the Nintendo Direct happening today, as well as the Universal Pictures CinemaCon panel, there’s a lot to look forward to in the entertainment industry. I’ve been anxiously waiting for the Switch 2 reveal for a long time, so I’m pumped to see what’s in store for the future of Nintendo. Perhaps a new entry in The Legend of Zelda series? With this hope in mind, my starter word for the day is “ready.” As to the hints I’ve got, the word has given me two yellow blocks.

We hope you’re ready for some exciting news today!

The word “ready” has two yellow blocks for the letters E and R, which is pretty helpful. Seeing R not being the first letter in the final word helps us figure out the type of word we are looking for. E is a great last letter, so try to find a word that ends with E is the best approach. If you are struggling to find a word, it helps to check an online dictionary. For the final word, take a look at the solution for today’s Wordle below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 2nd is “Curse.” More consonants than vowels can set us up for a challenge, but finding the right letters during your attempts makes it easier to solve. This wasn’t too tricky of a final word, so we could see a challenging one tomorrow. Until then, gamers.