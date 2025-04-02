How to Watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct & What to Expect

The day Nintendo fans have been waiting for is finally here. Tomorrow, the video game company will fully unveil the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, previously shown in January, in an hour-long Nintendo Direct. The event has been hyped up for quite some time, long before it was even announced. It’s poised to be a must-watch showcase, so how can you watch it and, even more so, what can we expect from Nintendo and others for games and features? Well, we at ComicBook have what you need to prepare yourself for the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, so let’s get into it!

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is set for April 2nd, 2025.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is set to air at 6 a.m. PT/ 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 2nd. To find when the event is happening for you in your time zone, use the link here. In terms of where you can watch the Nintendo Direct, it will be live-streamed on the official company YouTube and Twitch pages, linked accordingly. If you are unable to watch the Direct when it’s live, the stream will be available to watch after the showcase ends. News from the Nintendo Direct will also be shown on the newly launched Nintendo Today app.

What to Expect from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?

Obviously, we will be seeing the Nintendo Switch 2 in all its glory and will finally learn about it in more depth. Fans have been hoping for 4K and HDR for the console, as well as better framerate and storage, so those details will likely be discussed. Given it’s been eight years since the original Nintendo Switch launched, we’ll definitely be seeing some modern upgrades for the console. Though, the two things fans are really excited to know about are the price and release date, which will almost certainly be revealed at the event. Rumors have floated around that it will cost $400 and launch in June, but we shall see if those are true tomorrow.

Of course, while the specifics of the console will be fun to learn, another big factor will make the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct one to watch: the games. So far, we only know one game officially confirmed, which is Mario Kart 9, as we saw during the initial reveal. We still need to know the launch titles, so we’ll find out the lineup tomorrow. As to what could be part of it, there’s Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which we saw more footage of at last Thursday’s Nintendo Direct. There are rumors that a new Mario game could debut, possibly a sequel to Super Mario Odyssey, but it’s up in the air. However, even if they aren’t launch titles, there will likely be tons of games in attendance being revealed or shown again at the event.