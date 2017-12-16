Obsidian Says New RPG Will Have No Microtransactions

Obsidian’s new RPG is still pretty tightly under wraps in several ways, but the developer opened up today to talk about a rather hot-button topic in the games industry, and what they plan to do with it. Following last month’s testy debate over Electronic Entertainment’s lootbox system in Star Wars: Battlefront II, Obsidian has confirmed that its upcoming RPG will not use microtransactions of any kind.

“We’re extremely excited about our upcoming RPG, and we know you are too. We wish we could tell you all about it right now… but we’re going to hold off until the time is right,” the post began. “What we did want to talk about was a question a lot of you have been raising: ‘Will this upcoming game feature any lootboxes or other microtransactions?’ The answer is simply: ‘no.’ No microtransactions, of any kind, in our game.” Debates over microtransactions functioning as gambling have gone as far as reaching legislative levels in certain regions.

The untitled project is being made in collaboration with Private Division, Take-Two’s new indie game publishing label that was announced earlier this week. The publisher, according to the post, is giving Obsidian plenty of creative freedom on the title. “They have been fantastic partners,” wrote the Obsidian rep, “and we are extremely excited to work with them through release, to put what we know is going to be an amazing game into as many hands as possible.”

While little else is currently known about the title, what’s confirmed is that the creative team will include Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, the co-creators of the Fallout franchise. It looks like Private Division is aiming to bring in similar big names on future projects, given that current titles in progress also include developers behind titles like Assassin’s Creed and Halo. No release date has been announced as of yet, but stay tuned for more news .