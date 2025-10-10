October 2025’s Biggest Horror Game Is Steam Deck Verified

October 2025’s biggest horror game is out, and it is Steam Deck Verified. This spooky season, there aren’t many noteworthy horror games releasing. To this end, many will presumably be tapping into their backlog or re-playing a classic; however, if you do intend on picking up a new horror game for this month, then the aforementioned release is probably one of the few you are going to be picking up. And unlike some others, it is Steam Deck Verified.

The most noteworthy horror games releasing this month include Tormented Souls 2, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, Little Nightmares 3, and Bye Sweet Carole. The former two games aren’t out yet, but the latter two are. Bye Sweet Carole is not Steam Deck Verified though. Little Nightmares 3 is, and it is the biggest release of the four games above, though perhaps not the best.

Little Nightmares, as a series, debuted back in 2017 via French studio Tarsier Studios and publisher Bandai Namco. And it was one of the surprise hits of the year, earning an 83 on Metacritic and selling millions of units. The pair then returned in 2021 with a prequel, Little Nightmares II, which earned a very similar reception. Now the third installment is out, but there are some differences to note.

Little Nightmares III is not made by Tarsier Studios, which has departed from the IP to make Reanimal. In its place is Supermassive Games, the horror studio best known for 2015’s Until Dawn. Over the years, Supermassive Games has had an inconsistent track record, and this new release highlights that. On Metacritic, Little Nightmares III only has a 71, substantially lower than the first two games. Meanwhile, consumers aren’t reacting any more positively. To this end, it only has a 55% approval rating. That said, while it’s proving not to be the best horror game of October 2025, in terms of prominence, it is certainly the biggest release.

Those on Steam Deck interested in Little Nightmares III, despite the mixed reviews, should be prepared to fork over $40 for it. Based on the healthy amount of user reviews for the game, it is selling appreciably, which suggests it may not be getting a holiday sale. However, for those who don’t mind missing out on it this Halloween, there is a chance it will be on sale during the final two months of the year. In the meantime, if you need another horror game to play on Steam Deck, one of this year’s biggest horror games was verified on Steam Deck last month.

