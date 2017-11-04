Octodad: Dadliest Catch Squirms Onto the Nintendo Switch Soon

A new console is about to feel the tentacle-y embrace of Octodad: Dadliest Catch now that the game is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

If you haven’t embraced the frivolous yet challenging nature of Octodad: Dadliest Catch and own a Switch, you’ll soon have your chance to play one of the most technically creative games in recent years. A glimpse of the gameplay that you’ll encounter in Octodad: Dadliest Catch can be seen above, a trailer that shows off a game that you truly have to see to believe.

The gist of Octodad: Dadliest Catch is pretty simple: You have to take care of your family like any dad would while you progress through the game’s story mode. However, you’re the father of a human family, and you’re an octopus. Your family doesn’t know that, so it’s up to you to keep that a secret while maintaining your paternal role within the family. The sequel follows the original Octodad, but this time it involves an eventful aquarium trip and a chef bent on cooking you up.

Octodad: Dadliest Catch arrives Nov. 9th on Nintendo Switch! RT+Follow for a chance to win a FREE #SNESClassic bundle! Ends 10AM EDT 11/9/17 pic.twitter.com/A4OZplSvz8 — Young Horses Games (@YoungHorses) November 2, 2017

While you’re trying to keep your eight-armed identity a secret, you have to maneuver your unwieldy appendages throughout your mundane octopus life while trying to draw as little attention to yourself as possible. The more fruit stands and other obstacles you wreck during your dad duties, you’ll bring more attention to the fact that you’re not the father that everyone thinks you are.

Aside from all the ridiculousness involved in Octodad: Dadliest Catch, you might even find yourself catching a bit more than seafood when you catch some feelings for Octodad’s plight. It’s a goofy game, but he’s just an octopus out of water who’s trying to do his best to care for his family and keep everything together, something that’ll become evident through his family’s support during his struggles. Once you get started in Octodad: Dadliest Catch, get ready for more plot development than your eight arms can hold.

Octodad: Dadliest Catch releases on the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 9.