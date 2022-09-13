Octopath Traveler 2 Announced, Release Date Revealed

As part of today's Nintendo Direct, Square Enix and Nintendo have announced Octopath Traveler II, a sequel to the original Octopath Traveler. It is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023. Notably, the title features a set of eight new protagonists to play as. The announcement is notable in part because the mobile title Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent was released earlier this year, which seems to indicate that Square Enix feels pretty confident in it as a franchise.

"Eight new travelers journey through the land of Solistia, each with their own story to tell," a brief official description of Octopath Traverl II reads. "What will happen when their paths intertwine, and where will their adventures lead them … and you?" The new trailer for Octopath Traveler II, which showcases the various new characters that will feature in the video game, can be seen embedded below:

While initially announced for the Nintendo Switch, it seems fair to assume that Octopath Traveler II will also release for other platforms in the future. The original video game was exclusive to the Nintendo Switch at first before later then releasing for PC, Google Stadia, and Xbox One. While the platforms themselves might differ, it seems fair to assume it will eventually appear elsewhere.

