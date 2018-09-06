‘Octopath Traveler’ Won’t Get DLC, But a Sequel Is Possible

It’s safe to say that Octopath Traveler has become a monster hit for Square Enix since its release earlier this summer. The game has sold out continuously in Japan every time it’s put on sale; and it’s performed admirably in other markets as well. So, does this mean that the publisher will be expanding on the adventure?

Not quite. Well, not in the way that you’d expect, at least. According to this report from Famitsu, the publisher doesn’t have any sort of downloadable content in mind. Considering that the game has eight characters to choose from anyway, piling on more might dwindle the adventure a little bit.

Square Enix’s Tomoya Asano explained, “Regarding paid DLCs, we had decided from the beginning not to create them, so there are no plans right now.”

But that doesn’t mean the adventure is over. In fact, it sounds like Square Enix is talking with the developers about the possibility of a sequel. And seeing as how games like Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy thrive on their sequels, that just makes common sense.

Nothing is official just yet, but Asano did note, “As for a sequel, we still cannot say anything concrete yet, but we’ve just started talks on how it ought to be.”

It sounds like they’re taking their time with it, which is the smart way to go. No need to rush on this one, especially considering that Octopath Traveler is still a sales juggernaut — and will likely continue to be one through the holiday season for the Switch.

We reviewed Octopath Traveler following its release back in July, and noted it was a fine adventure for the ages. Our own Matthew Hayes said, “Octopath Traveler isn’t without its flaws, and it’s not for everyone, but you already knew clicking into this review whether the game is “for you” or not. If the beautiful HD-2D visuals arrested your attention, and you’ve been craving a game that could faithfully capture the magic you felt playing RPGs as a kid, then this is something that belongs in your library. Octopath Traveler is absolutely enchanting, and a time-bending classic that, itself, will stand the test of time.” So, yeah, we’re open to more of it.

Octopath Traveler is available now on Nintendo Switch. Can’t find a physical copy? You can always buy it off the eShop!