Oculus Quest 2 Bundled With $50 Amazon Gift Card for Black Friday

If you’re in the market for an Oculus Quest VR headset this holiday, then we have good news for you. For one thing, a Facebook login is no longer a requirement. Another thing is that Amazon and Best Buy are bundling $50 gift cards with 128GB and 256Gb Oculus Quest 2 headsets for Black Friday.

The 128GB Oculus Quest 2 is priced at $299 while the 256GB version is $399. You can use the gift card to purchase accessories for headset or save it for another holiday gift. Amazon notes that the bundle deal will end on November 29th, so make sure to take advantage of it while you can.

The Oculus Quest 2 features updates like an increase in resolution to 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye (50% more pixels than the original Quest), a faster processor, support for 90Hz refresh rate, new Touch controllers with better ergonomics, a lighter form factor, and more. From the official description:

“Experience our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet with Oculus Quest 2. No PC or console required. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. You can get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused on every detail with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more. With the redesigned Touch controllers, your gestures and motions are transported directly into VR with improved ergonomics. You can even connect your VR headset to a gaming-compatible computer with an Oculus Link cable (sold separately) to access hundreds of PC VR games and experiences. Quest 2 also lets you bring your friends into the action. Live casting lets you share your VR experience with people around you. Or meet up with friends in virtual worlds to battle in multiplayer competitions or just spend some time together. There’s no end in sight to what you can play, create and discover in Oculus Quest 2.