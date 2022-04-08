Official Halo Cookbook Announced

Halo: The Official Cookbook has been announced and will release later this year in August. The 192-page, hardbound cookbook is said to include “recipes from across the galaxy” with step-by-step instructions and photos in order to make food inspired by the Halo universe. That includes, but is not limited to, appetizers, desserts, and main courses. The cookbook, from Insight Editions and author Victoria Rosenthal, has over 70 recipes total.

“They say an army marches on its stomach, and the UNSC is no exception!” the description of Halo: The Official Cookbook reads. “Learn to make awesome appetizers, sumptuous snacks, decadent desserts, and main dishes to fuel even the hungriest of Spartans on the longest of missions. With step-by-step instructions and beautiful photography, this book gives you everything you need to go from Master Chief to Master Chef.”

You can check out what Halo: The Official Cookbook looks like for yourself below. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon now.

https://twitter.com/Halo/status/1511358254571532292

While it’s unclear exactly what all Halo: The Official Cookbook might include in terms of recipes, the author is extremely versed in converting iconic franchises into food inspired by them. Rosenthal is notably also the author of the Pixelated Provisions blog and previously wrote Fallout: The Vault Dweller’s Official Cookbook, Destiny: The Official Cookbook, Street Fighter: The Official Street Food Cookbook, and The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook. In other words, Rosenthal knows ver well how to do this.

As noted above, Halo: The Official Cookbook is set to release on August 16th for $39.99. It is available to preorder now wherever such things are sold. As for the Halo franchise more broadly, the live-action Halo TV series is currently airing on Paramount+ and stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, and more. Halo Infinite is currently available for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Halo franchise in general right here.

