Official World of Warcraft Lich King Frostmourne Sword Replica Lays Waste To Your Wallet

Blizzard is celebrating the launch of the World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion with an epic 1:1 scale replica of Frostmourne, the cursed two-handed longsword wielded by Arthas Menethil. There are other Frostmourne replicas out there, but Blizzard went all out with the first officially licensed version, and it has a price tag to match.

The WoW Frostmourne replica is made with zinc-copper alloy and stainless steel with a leather-wrapped pommel. It was created using a lost wax casting method complete with engraving and milling finishing. Every sword is also hand-buffed "to an icy sheen". It measures 49.21" h x 13.07" w x 4.72", weighs 16.75 pounds and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

It's beautiful. It's deadly. It's expensive. Frostmourne is available here in the Blizzard Store for $1500 and the wall mount will cost you $200 more. That's quite the price to pay for a collectible, but dirt cheap for power eternal. Pre-orders will ship in February of 2023.

If you still have room in your Wow replica budget, you might want to add the Arthas Replica Helm of Domination to display alongside the sword. It's made of polyresin, plastic, and metal and you can order one here at the Blizzard Store for $400. The helm isn't wearable, but, at 19-inches tall, it will certainly be a conversation starter.

The official description for Wrath of the Lich King Classic can be found below.

"Embark on a treacherous journey through the wintry forests and snowy peaks of Northrend once more. Confront the Lich King on his Frozen Throne and push back the Scourge before Azeroth is overrun by his undead minions.

The Lich King, Arthas Menethil, sits in the ominous Icecrown Citadel scheming to claim the world as his own-a plan that threatens all life on Azeroth. Heroes of the Alliance and Horde must stand against the malevolent being who dares to declare himself the one true king of Azeroth...and seeks to scour all life from the world."