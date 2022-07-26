World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic Confirms Release Date

Blizzard Entertainment has now confirmed the release date for the Wrath of the Lich King expansion in World of Warcraft Classic. Within the past few days, a new leak that came directly from Blizzard suggested that the popular Lich King expansion would be added to WoW Classic in late September. Now, Blizzard itself has verified that this leak was legitimate and has revealed more details about the add-on's launch.

As expected, World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic will officially release this fall on September 26th. This re-release will not only bring back the expansion as fans who originally played it might first remember, but it will also be adding a number of new features. Specifically, WotLK Classic will add a new hero class, known as Death Knights, that players can unlock once they reach level 55. Additionally, a new profession will also be added to WoW Classic with the launch of Wrath of the Lich King and raids are also being slightly tweaked to allow for different groups of players.

As we have come to expect in the past, perhaps the best thing about Wrath of the Lich King Classic is that it won't cost anything if you're already a subscriber of World of Warcraft. This means that when the expansion drops in two months, you can immediately download and start playing if you have an active subscription.

If you would like to learn more about Wrath of the Lich King Classic, you can check out the official description of the expansion from Blizzard down below.

"Embark on a treacherous journey through the wintry forests and snowy peaks of Northrend once more. Confront the Lich King on his Frozen Throne and push back the Scourge before Azeroth is overrun by his undead minions.

The Lich King, Arthas Menethil, sits in the ominous Icecrown Citadel scheming to claim the world as his own—a plan that threatens all life on Azeroth. Heroes of the Alliance and Horde must stand against the malevolent being who dares to declare himself the one true king of Azeroth...and seeks to scour all life from the world."